House egging leads to Gwinnett County parent being shot in the face

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police say an argument stemming from an egging incident escalated into violence, leaving a man shot in the face and a Gwinnett County father facing felony charges.

According to investigators, the incident started on Nov. 23 when the home off Atlanta Highway near Loganville was egged.

“The daughter of the shooting suspect had gone to the victim’s residence and apparently egged the residence,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police said.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the 21-year-old resident was upset over the act because someone he knew was responsible.

The following morning after the egging, the victim and the girl’s father, 40-year-old Samuel Ware, met at a gas station on Centerville Highway, police said. Ware is accused of stealing the victim’s gun during the confrontation at around 7:30 in the morning and then shooting him in the face as the victim tried to drive away.

“As the victim is driving off, the suspect fires a shot at the victim,” police said.

A reason why the two sides were at odds with each other before the egging was not released.

“It is ludicrous,” said Monique Hogan, who lives near the home where the egging occurred. “To hear something like that right next door, it’s scary.”

Ware was arrested over the weekend after being on the run and now faces seven felony charges, including aggravated assault, robbery and drug charges.

He is being held without bond.

Neighbors expressed frustration and disbelief over the violence.

“It’s sad, the world we’re living in. It’s just really sad,” said Hogan. “It’s just not appropriate at all.”

