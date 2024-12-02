26-year-old man accused of setting home on fire in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home Saturday night.
At 8 p.m. Hall County and Gainesville fire crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Odell Street regarding a possible fire.
When the firefighters arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home with 50% of the structure in flames.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames. Officials said no one was injured. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office began its investigation the same night.
After interviewing witnesses, investigators learned a man was seen running away from the home moments before the fire was located.
Authorities tracked down the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Moises Ramirez, of Gainesville.
He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including arson in the first degree.
Ramirez was booked into the Hall County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
