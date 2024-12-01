Authorities search for suspect who ran away from GSP traffic stop on I-16

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency manhunt is underway to capture a suspect who ran away during a traffic stop in southeast Georgia.

It happened Sunday morning in Candler County. Deputies said they were notified that Georgia State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle on Interstate 16 entering Candler County.

The chase ended near mile markers 95 and 96, where four suspects, believed to be armed ran away from the traffic stop with Georgia State Patrol.

GSP and Candler County deputies searched the area near Interstate 16 in Aline. Three of the suspects were arrested and a gun was recovered.

Officials learned the vehicle was stolen from another state.

At this time, the fourth suspect remains at large. He is described as a Black male wearing all black. Authorities said that is the only description they have.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more details.

