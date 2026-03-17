Family identifies 4-year-old stabbed to death in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The family of a four-year-old is asking for community support following her death over the weekend.

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Loved ones identified Zuri Dixon as the child who was stabbed to death at a southwest Atlanta home.

“Zuri was a joyful, loving little girl whose bright smile and sweet spirit brought happiness to everyone around her,” loved ones said.

According to a GoFundMe, the family says her life was taken far too soon, leaving loved ones devastated.

In addition to coping with their grief, Dixon’s family is facing unexpected funeral and memorial expenses. A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover these costs and provide Dixon with a peaceful and loving homegoing.

“No parent or family is ever prepared for the pain of losing a child,” the family said. “We are grateful for any support, whether through donations, sharing the fundraiser, or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

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Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke to Atlanta police on Sunday, who said officers got the apartment around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a locked door after calls came in for an injury during a domestic dispute at an apartment on Alison Court.

Lt. Christapher Butler told Channel 2 Action News police had to enter through an open window and found a man holding a four-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

Police said they’ve now charged Rashad Dixon for the homicide.

Dixon faces charges for murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, two counts of criminal damage to property and simple assault.

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