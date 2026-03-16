Man charged for stabbing death of 4-year-old in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man faces murder and cruelty to children charges for the stabbing death of a four-year-old in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they’ve now charged Rashad Dixon for the homicide.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke to Atlanta police on Sunday, who said officers got the apartment around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a locked door after calls came in for an injury during a domestic dispute at an apartment on Alison Court.

Lt. Christapher Butler told Channel 2 Action News police had to enter through an open window, and found a man holding a four-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

Dixon faces charges for murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, two counts of criminal damage to property and simple assault.

The Atlanta Police Department said Dixon is in custody.

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