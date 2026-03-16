Second victim dies in Athens triple shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police have confirmed that a second victim has died after a triple shooting early Saturday morning.

Dylan Bentley, 19, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police previously announced that Clayton Adams, 22, died in the shooting.

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The third victim remains at Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Family identified him to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers as Landon Skinner, 20.

Investigators have since arrested Mark Desousa, 22, and charged him with malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It’s unclear how his charges will change after Bentley’s death.

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Shanna Duren, Skinner’s mother, told Rogers that Adams and Bentley were trying to help her son.

“I call them my heroes, and my heart goes out to their families,” Duren said. “I’m so sorry that they had to endure that. My heart breaks for them. I’m thankful. I feel like they helped my son.”

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