Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting ended with one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to police.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 400 block of North Jackson Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Police say three people were shot during the incident. One of the victims died, while the other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Clayton Adams, of Hull, Ga. Police have not released the identities or ages of the other two victims who are in critical condition.

However, Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke to Shanna Duren, who said her son, 20-year-old Landon Skinner, is one of the victims.

She said Adams and the other victim were trying to help her son.

“I call them my heroes, and my heart goes out to their families,” Duren said. “I’m so sorry that they had to endure that. My heart breaks for them. I’m thankful. I feel like they helped my son.”

Triple shooting in Athens Shanna Duren, who said her son, 20-year-old Landon Skinner, is one of the victims of a triple shooting in Athens.

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On Saturday evening, the ACCPD said they arrested Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson, Ga., in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Duren told Rogers she was shocked to hear police arrested Desousa. She said he had been friends with her son for the past six years, even attending the baby shower for Skinner’s now 2-year-old son.

“My son worked a business with him. He called me momma, and I thought he was my son’s best friend, and that was really hurtful, finding out that was really devastating,” Duren said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

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