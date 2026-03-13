Midtown Atlanta restaurant owners say delivery drivers need relief

ATLANTA — The war in Iran and its impact on gasoline prices is having a negative impact on the delivery business, and food delivery is one of them.

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Teneshia Murray-Butler says her midtown Atlanta restaurant, T’s Brunch Bar, depends on it.

“As soon as I get in and open at 9 a.m., orders are coming in just like this,” as she snapped her fingers. “It’s a big part of my business,” Murray-Butler said.

Up to 80 DoorDash pickups every day, but most of the independent contractors making those pickups are struggling with the spike in the cost of gasoline.

During the pandemic, the delivery service provided bonuses to Dashers depending on how many miles they covered and even cash back on gas. Uber Eats tacked on a gasoline surcharge billed directly to customers.

Murray-Butler says she has been in constant contact with her DoorDash representative, hoping for a solution. A Dasher picked up during Channel 2 Action News’ visit to her restaurant, but gasoline wasn’t a major concern since he delivers by scooter, to the tune of 80 miles per gallon.

However, Murray-Butler expects that the rest of them, the delivery services, may have to add some kind of gasoline fee to the bottom of the bill.

“I think they’ll do what’s best for their customers. We’re their customers. We’re paying for their service. They know it’s a big part of our business. I think they won’t make it too high. But if they do, we’ll have to come back to the drawing board and figure it out,” Murray-Butler said.

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