24 charged in Georgia sex trafficking sting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in central Georgia led to 24 arrests this week.

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Dubbed ‘Operation Rockin’ Robins,’ the undercover investigation was conducted online from March 4 through March 6 and spearheaded by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT).

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations all participated in the operation. During the sweep, 13 commercial sex workers were connected with victim advocates and offered services.

The following were arrested and their charges:

Ahmad Rice, 25, of Perry – Pandering

Anthony Chase Hickey, 32, of Ball Ground – Pandering

Armon Khalil Taylor, 29, of Warner Robins – Pandering

Brandon T. Smith, 25, of Smithville – Pandering

Bronwood Chad Smith, 52, of Gordon – Pandering

Charles Fred Hobbs, II, 44, of Bonaire – Pandering

Courtney McGriff, 52, of Cordele – Pandering

Courtney Mills, 39, of Perry – Pandering

David Deonta Williams, 34, of Byron – Possession of Methamphetamines, Obstruction, Probation Violation

Gustavo Hernandez, 24, of Macon – Pandering

Hakeem Jerome Dunning, 36, of Kathleen – Pandering

Jason L. Winer, 50, of Bonaire – Pandering

Javier Zarate Alvarado, 43, of Warner Robins – Pandering; active removal order from U.S.

Jeffery Michael McKay, 45, of Warner Robins – Pimping, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm During Crime

Joseph Bailem, Jr., 36, of Kathleen – Pandering

Landon Borders, 17, of Hawkinsville – Pandering

Marcell Antron Cone, Jr., 25, of Macon – Pimping

Michael Antoine Douglas, 50, of Kathleen – Pimping

Rajiv Yadav, 33, of Macon – Pandering

Roderequist O. Warren, 33, of Byron – Pimping

Ryeena Unique Mallory, 22, of Macon – Arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant

Steven Craig Hilliard, 54, of Eastman – Pandering

Steven Lewis Melanson, 61, of Fort Valley – Pandering

Tajh Shaheen Brooks, 32, of Warner Robins – Prostitution, Possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (<1 oz), identity fraud

The GBI said the suspects traveled from areas around Houston County with the intent to purchase sex or engage in commercial sex activity.

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‘Operation Rockin’ Robins’ represents several months of planning and collaboration among multiple law enforcement agencies with the dual goal of apprehending individuals attempting to purchase sex while offering support and services to those being exploited, according to officials.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2125.

Once complete, the investigation file will be forwarded to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Houston County Solicitor-General’s Office for prosecution.

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