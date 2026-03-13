Death investigation underway in Cumming, GBI assisting police

A death investigation is underway in Cumming on Friday afternoon.

The Cumming Police Department said around 12 p.m. that it was investigating a scene on Bald Ridge Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Cumming Police Department requested its help with a death investigation. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

No other details have been released. The Cumming Police Department said there is no danger to the public.

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