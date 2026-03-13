DA drops charges in prank that killed Hall County teacher

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A group of teens will no longer face criminal charges for a prank that resulted in a Hall County teacher’s death.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that he is dismissing the charges against the group on Friday morning.

The family of Jason Hughes, the North Hall High School teacher who died, has previously said they supported dropping the charges.

The latest on the decision to drop charges and how Hughes is being remembered, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hall County Sheriff’s office said a group of teens went to Hughes’ home Friday night to roll the trees with toilet paper.

Investigators say Hughes came out of the home, and the teens went to leave, but Hughes tripped and fell into the street. A truck ran over Hughes. Investigators say 18-year-old Jayden Wallace was driving.

The sheriff’s office initially charged Wallace with first-degree vehicular homicide and the other four teens with misdemeanor charges.

Graham McKinnon, an attorney for Wallace, released a statement that said in part:

“Jayden Wallace and his family first want to thank Laura Hughes for her remarkable compassion and spirit of forgiveness in the face of the tremendous loss of her husband, Jason Hughes.

“Jayden is still grieving deeply but is determined to move forward eventually to live a life that would make Jason Hughes proud.”

Hughes was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School. A GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his family.

A funeral service for Hughes will take place on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group