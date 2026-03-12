Celebration of life service set for Hall County teacher killed in prank gone wrong

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Hall County teacher killed after a student prank outside his home.

Jason Hughes died Friday night during a senior prank when five of his students were trying to toilet paper his home. His family said Hughes knew they were coming, but because it had been raining, he slipped and fell into the road.

One of the students drove by in his pickup truck and ran Hughes over. The five teens have been charged. Hughes’ family has said they would support dropping the charges against the students.

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A celebration of life service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Family Church off Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. The family wrote in his obituary that they anticipate many people will want to attend.

“We respectfully ask that the Family Church building be reserved for individuals who knew Jason closely and were directly impacted by his life, work, and ministry — his family, North Hall faculty, football players, Family Church members, NG3 Leaders, and close friends," his obituary states.

There will be a gathering space at the church’s field for other students and community members. They are asked to park at North Hall High School, where a shuttle will take them to Family Church.

The family requests donations be made to NG3, an organization that Hughes served for years, in lieu of flowers.

Hughes grew up in north Georgia and graduated from Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County. He received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia College & State University and master’s from Georgia State University.

“Jason spent his career as a teacher and was known for his faith, love for his family, passion for teaching and dedication to serving in his school and community. As the North Hall School Director of NG3, he spent his time investing in the hearts and spiritual growth of students and coaches,” his obituary said.

Hughes is survived his wife, Laura, and their two sons, his parents and other family. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family and create a college fund for the boys.

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