DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver who police say was found asleep behind the wheel later led officers on a chase through DeKalb County.

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Around 2:19 a.m. on Friday, a DKPD officer spotted a truck stopped in the roadway with the driver asleep behind the wheel.

Police said when Ofc. Anderson activated his emergency lights, the driver suddenly sped off, leading officers on a chase.

Driver found asleep behind the wheel leads police on chase: DKPD (DeKalb County Police Department)

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The chase ended on Highway 78 east near the Brockett Road exit after officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the truck. The maneuver caused the car to spin and come to a stop.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 26-year-old An Tuan Tran.

Authorities said they found a large amount of drugs and cash inside the vehicle.

Tran was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Authorities said no officers or civilians were injured and no property damage was reported.

DKPD reminded the public that DeKalb County is “not the place to commit crime, and it’s definitely not the place to run.”

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