Pilot lands small plane on metro Atlanta highway after engine failure

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video show the moment an officer pulled up on a small plane on a busy metro Atlanta highway.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely on Hwy 74 in Peachtree City after the engine failed.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to the plane’s owner who said both the pilot and student on board landed the plane without damaging it or hurting anyone, including themselves.

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Nathan Brooks works at an office feet away from where the plane landed and saw the aftermath.

“We were all astonished knowing the road and powerlines. They were really good to avoid all of that,” Brooks said.

The FAA told Channel 2 Action News that the small plane had engine trouble around 10:30 a.m. after taking off from the Atlanta Regional Airport. The plane is registered to Horizon Aviation LLC, a local flight school.

“We were kinda hoping this was just a ‘I ain’t got enough to get to a runway let me put it here’ situation,” Lt. Chris Hyatt said.

The Peachtree City lieutenant said when officers arrived, it was clear everything was OK.

“One of my officers walks up and offers them a fresh pair of pants. The good thing was they said not necessary,” Hyatt said.

The owner of the flight school told James that he’s proud of the pilot and student for doing everything they were taught to safely land.

He’s not sure what caused the engine failure, but says he is thankful for a positive outcome.

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