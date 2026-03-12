Georgia Buc-ee’s location given F rating

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia location of a popular nationwide gas station and store is one of dozens being given an F rating by the Better Business Bureau.

The gas station giant is known for its food, cleanliness and iconic beaver mascot.

But the BBB says three dozen locations, including the one in Fort Valley, Georgia, are not up to par.

The BBB says its grades are based on factors like complaint history and how disputes are handled.

The most recent complaints on the Buc-ee’s website were filed in January and February, many of which deal with product issues.

One complaint details a customer claiming that the car wash broke down while their car was still inside.

Other stores receiving the below-standard scores are located in Alabama and Texas.

According to the BBB, an official with Buc-ees says it does not respond to complaints from the Better Business Bureau.

