$2 million lottery ticket sold at metro Atlanta store

REX, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player is $2 million richer after hitting the top prize in a popular scratch-off game.

The Georgia Lottery says a player won the $2 million top prize playing the Jackpots Galore scratch-off game. The lucky ticket was purchased at Rex C Store on Highway 42 in Rex. The winner officially claimed their prize on Wednesday.

However, that wasn’t the only lucky ticket sold in Georgia this week.

Another player won $30,000 in the March 10 drawing of Mega Millions after matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball. The ticket was purchased at Cordele Gas & Go in Cordele.

The ticket also included a built-in 3X multiplier, tripling the prize from $10,000 to $30,000. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 13, with a jackpot currently sitting at $50 million.

Meanwhile, a Moultrie resident also struck it lucky, winning $15,000 while playing the Disco Pig Diggi Game through the Georgia Lottery mobile app on March 11.

And the winning streak didn’t stop there.

A player in Peachtree City won $7,500 in the March 10 drawing of the new Millionaire for Life game. The ticket was purchased at a Publix on Peachtree East and matched four of the five white-ball numbers along with the Millionaire ball.

Millionaire for Life is the Georgia Lottery’s newest nightly game, giving players the chance to win $1 million or $100,000 a year for life.

