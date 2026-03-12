VIDEO: Gun, drugs recovered after suspects try to get away from Lawrenceville police in stolen SUV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening after police found a stolen vehicle and prevented it from leaving the area.

Lawrenceville officers spotted the SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m. on March 11. The car had been reported stolen out of Atlanta.

Officers quickly positioned their patrol cars to block the SUV in, preventing a potential chase and keeping nearby residents safe, according to police.

Authorities say all four suspects inside the vehicle tried to run once officers approached. Two backseat passengers were taken into custody immediately.

Police say the front seat passenger ran toward Rhodes Jordan Park but was located by a police K9 while trying to enter the park. The driver was arrested after a short foot chase.

During the investigation, officers also recovered a stolen gun and drugs from the vehicle, according to police.

The LPD says its Crime Suppression Unit focuses on reducing drugs, gang activity and violent crime in the community.

The following individuals were arrested:

Quashwon Cleveland, 19

Elijah Byron, 17

Jerrell Mouzon, 17

Cincere Rush, 17

Police say charges include, but are not limited to, motor vehicle theft, theft by receiving a firearm, and possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute.

