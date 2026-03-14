State senator steps downs, says Georgia General Assembly ‘is where good ideas go to die’

ATLANTA — A Georgia state senator announced on Friday that she is resigning her seat.

State Senator Nabilah Parkes (D-Duluth) says she told Governor Brian Kemp that Friday would be her last day in the state Senate.

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Parkes’ resignation comes with just under three weeks remaining in the session of the Georgia General Assembly. Sine die, which marks the last day of the session, is scheduled for April 2.

However, Parkes had some choice words for the Republican leadership at the Georgia State Capitol.

"As I wrote in my letter to Gov. Kemp: unfortunately, the legislature, under this Republican leadership, is a place where good ideas go to die," she wrote in a statement.

There is no word on who will fill Parkes’ seat for the remainder of the session.

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Parkes is currently running for Lieutenant Governor alongside fellow Democrats Josh McLaurin and Richard Wright.

The race for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor is much wider, with seven candidates in the running. They include David Clark, Greg Dolezal, Steve Gooch, John Kennedy, Brenda Nelson-Porter, Takosha Swan and Blake Tillery.

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