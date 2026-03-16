Severe storms, possible tornadoes expected to move in Monday

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The severe weather threat for Sunday overnight into Monday has ended.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a strong line of severe storms will be moving in overnight.

The threat of severe weather moves in after midnight through 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Get the latest timing on the line of severe storms, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe storms moving into metro Atlanta (WSB-TV)

Some far northwest Georgia counties, including Catoosa, Dade Walker and Whitfield counties, are under a Tornado Watch, which will likely expand in the coming hours.

Along the leading edge of the line, 70 mph+ damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and some isolated large hail are possible.

These storms could bring down trees and power lines, knocking out electricity to your home.

Kramlich says temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front, with temperatures in the 30s by Monday afternoon.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

A freeze warning has been issued for Monday night at 11 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with temperatures dropping into the 20s Tuesday morning.

Freeze Warning Monday, March 16 - Tuesday, March 17 (WSB-TV)

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SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY

March and April are the peak severe weather season for north Georgia, so it’s important to have a severe weather safety plan.

First, make sure you have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts. Download the free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts sent straight to your phone when a tornado watch or tornado warning is issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 will come on the air immediately when a tornado warning is issued and stay on the air until the threat is over.

Know your county and be able to identify it on a map. Weather warnings include county names, and our maps have county outlines. Severe Weather Team 2 will get hyper-local tracking any tornadoes, but knowing counties helps.

Familiarize yourself with where your county is, but also make sure you know the counties that surround yours as well.

If a tornado warning is issued, know the safest place to be.

Where to go during a tornado (WSB-TV)

Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home such as basement, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and exterior walls. If you are in a mobile home or outside, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

If a shelter isn’t available, stay in a low-lying area such as a ditch. But do not get under an overpass or bridge.

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