LIST: School districts delayed, going virtual on Monday

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia school districts have made changes to their Monday schedules for a line of severe storms moving through.

With the storms, 70 mph+ damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and some isolated large hail are possible. A tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the line of storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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Channel 2 Action News will update this list as more districts announce changes.

CLOSED

Troup County Schools

VIRTUAL

Atlanta Public Schools

Greene County Schools

Meriwether County Schools

Putnam County Schools

Rome City Schools

DELAYED

Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours

Carroll County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Cherokee County Schools- Delayed by two hours

Clayton County Schools - Delayed by two hours for staff; students with preschedule virtual day

Coweta County Schools - Delayed by two hours

City of Decatur Schools - Delayed by two hours

Dawson County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Fannin County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Fayette County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Forsyth County Schools- Delayed by two hours

Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Heard County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Henry County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Lamar County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Lumpkin County Schools- Delayed by two hours

Newton County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Pickens County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Pike County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Rockdale County Schools - Delayed by two and a half hours

Union County Schools - Delayed by two hours

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