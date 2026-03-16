LIST: School districts delayed, going virtual on Monday

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia school districts have made changes to their Monday schedules for a line of severe storms moving through.
With the storms, 70 mph+ damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and some isolated large hail are possible. A tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the line of storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
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Channel 2 Action News will update this list as more districts announce changes.
CLOSED
- Troup County Schools
VIRTUAL
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Greene County Schools
- Meriwether County Schools
- Putnam County Schools
- Rome City Schools
DELAYED
- Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Carroll County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Cherokee County Schools- Delayed by two hours
- Clayton County Schools - Delayed by two hours for staff; students with preschedule virtual day
- Coweta County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- City of Decatur Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Dawson County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Fannin County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Fayette County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Forsyth County Schools- Delayed by two hours
- Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Heard County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Henry County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Lamar County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Lumpkin County Schools- Delayed by two hours
- Newton County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Pickens County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Pike County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Rockdale County Schools - Delayed by two and a half hours
- Union County Schools - Delayed by two hours
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