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LIST: School districts delayed, going virtual on Monday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
School Bus Stop Sign Stock photo of a stop sign on school bus. A southern Indiana high school student died early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after being struck in a hit-and-run while she attempted to board a stopped school bus. (JerryX/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia school districts have made changes to their Monday schedules for a line of severe storms moving through.

With the storms, 70 mph+ damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and some isolated large hail are possible. A tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the line of storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News will update this list as more districts announce changes.

CLOSED

  • Troup County Schools

VIRTUAL

  • Atlanta Public Schools
  • Greene County Schools
  • Meriwether County Schools
  • Putnam County Schools
  • Rome City Schools

DELAYED

  • Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Carroll County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Cherokee County Schools- Delayed by two hours
  • Clayton County Schools - Delayed by two hours for staff; students with preschedule virtual day
  • Coweta County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • City of Decatur Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Dawson County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Fannin County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Fayette County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Forsyth County Schools- Delayed by two hours
  • Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Heard County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Henry County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Lamar County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Lumpkin County Schools- Delayed by two hours
  • Newton County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Pickens County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Pike County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Rockdale County Schools - Delayed by two and a half hours
  • Union County Schools - Delayed by two hours

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