Local

Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat over

By WSBTV.com News Staff
GRX Severe Weather Team 2
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Severe storms moved through north Georgia on Monday morning.

A tornado watch issued for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia has now expired.

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8:18 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene and Putnam County until 9:00am.

7:49 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County until 8:15am.

7:41 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam County until 8:15am.

7:30 a.m.

The tornado warning has expired. A severe thunderstorm warning will take its place.

7:13 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:45am.

7:11 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Newton and Putnam County until 7:45am.

7:04 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke, Greene, Morgan and Oconee County until 7:45am.

7:00 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:30am.

6:49 a.m.

The tornado watch has been dropped for several metro Atlanta counties.

6:44 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks County until 7:00am.

6:37 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Meriwether, Pike and Upson County until 7:15am.

6:35 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Pike and Spalding County until 7:15am.

6:28 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale and Walton County until 7:15am.

6:23 a.m.

The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning.

6:11 a.m.

Tornado Warning for DeKalb and Rockdale County until 6:30am.

6:02 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lumpkin, Towns, and White County until 6:15am.

6:00 a.m.

A ground stop is in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

5:59 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Rockdale and Walton County until 6:45am.

5:54 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup County until 6:30am.

5:51 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Habersham and Rabun County until 7:00am.

5:22 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Meriwether and Troup County until 6:00am.

5:17 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 6:00am.

5:17 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding County until 6:00am.

4:53 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:30am.

4:49 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 5:15am.

4:47 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk County until 5:15am.

4:33 a.m.

The tornado watch has been dropped for Chattooga County.

4:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haralson and Polk County until 5:00am.

4:19 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Floyd, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:00am.

4:14 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fannin and Gilmer County until 5:00am.

4:13 a.m.

The tornado watch expands to all of metro Atlanta

3:37 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd and Gordon County until 4:15 a.m.

2:57 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:45am.

2:20 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:00am.

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