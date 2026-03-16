Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat over

ATLANTA — Severe storms moved through north Georgia on Monday morning.

A tornado watch issued for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia has now expired.

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8:18 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene and Putnam County until 9:00am.

7:49 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County until 8:15am.

7:41 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam County until 8:15am.

7:30 a.m.

The tornado warning has expired. A severe thunderstorm warning will take its place.

7:13 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:45am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:45am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

7:11 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Newton and Putnam County until 7:45am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Newton and Putnam County until 7:45am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

7:04 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke, Greene, Morgan and Oconee County until 7:45am.

7:00 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:30am.

Tornado Warning for Lamar, Pike, and Upson County until 7:30am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

6:49 a.m.

The tornado watch has been dropped for several metro Atlanta counties.

6:44 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks County until 7:00am.

6:37 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar, Meriwether, Pike and Upson County until 7:15am.

6:35 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Pike and Spalding County until 7:15am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Pike and Spalding County until 7:15am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

6:28 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale and Walton County until 7:15am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale and Walton County until 7:15am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

6:23 a.m.

The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning.

6:11 a.m.

Tornado Warning for DeKalb and Rockdale County until 6:30am.

Tornado Warning for DeKalb and Rockdale County until 6:30am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

6:02 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lumpkin, Towns, and White County until 6:15am.

6:00 a.m.

A ground stop is in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

5:59 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Rockdale and Walton County until 6:45am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Banks, Barrow, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Rockdale and Walton County until 6:45am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

5:54 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup County until 6:30am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup County until 6:30am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

5:51 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Habersham and Rabun County until 7:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Habersham and Rabun County until 7:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

5:22 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Meriwether and Troup County until 6:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Meriwether and Troup County until 6:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

5:17 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 6:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 6:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

5:17 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding County until 6:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding County until 6:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:53 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:30am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:30am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:49 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 5:15am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White County until 5:15am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:47 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk County until 5:15am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk County until 5:15am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:33 a.m.

The tornado watch has been dropped for Chattooga County.

4:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haralson and Polk County until 5:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haralson and Polk County until 5:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:19 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Floyd, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Floyd, Gordon and Pickens County until 5:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:14 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fannin and Gilmer County until 5:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fannin and Gilmer County until 5:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

4:13 a.m.

The tornado watch expands to all of metro Atlanta

Tornado Watch until 10 am for all of metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia. I'm tracking the storms live on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/LD06p4C7Y3 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

3:37 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd and Gordon County until 4:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd and Gordon County until 4:15am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

2:57 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:45am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:45am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

2:20 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chattooga County until 3:00am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 16, 2026

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