4-year-old stabbed to death during fight between couple in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A four-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument between a couple at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to a call about a fight at an apartment on Alison Court near Langford Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the apartment door locked, so they entered through an open window, Lt. Christapher Butler said.

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Inside, they found a man holding the four-year-old girl, who had multiple stab wounds. Using de-escalation tactics, police retrieved the girl from the man and took him into custody, Butler said.

An ambulance rushed the girl to the hospital, where she died. Police said it appeared the man had also been stabbed and went to the hospital. They have not released his name or said anything about charges.

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In the parking near the apartment, a Jeep SUV sat with its back window shattered and two tires slashed.

A woman who described herself as a family member told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the couple is not married, but both were the parents of the four-year-old girl. The couple also has a baby several months old who was home during the incident. She said she doesn’t know what sparked the fight.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told Mims that she saw the two arguing Saturday night.

“It didn’t seem like it was going to end up to a death,” she said. “It just seemed like a couple arguing.”

She said the man was on the balcony with the child and the woman was downstairs.

“Yeah, she was screaming for her dad. He was picking her up, he was giving her his phone,” she told Channel 2 Action News. “He walked back inside and came back out. The mom was outside, so he was in and out.”

A neighbor who lives adjacent to the apartment, and who also didn’t want to be identified, heard banging on her wall during the fight.

“It was hard banging,” she said. “It sounds like somebody was wrestling and it was so heavy, I felt the vibration to my bed. But I didn’t hear a lot of yelling behind it. It just sounded like maybe someone was tussling.”

After police arrived, she saw a heartbreaking scene in the parking lot.

“I just couldn’t take anymore because it was a lot,” she said. “The mom who was carrying the baby, the infant, she was really upset and she passed the baby off to somebody. And then I heard her asking the cops, what’s wrong with my babies? I just want to know if my baby’s okay. Me and my daughter prayed.”

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