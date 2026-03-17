‘We listened’ Georgia district ditching school zone speed cameras

SCREVEN, Ga. — A Georgia school district is saying goodbye to school zone speed cameras.

The City of Screven in Wayne County posted on Facebook they were removing the cameras.

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The post states “You spoke, we listened” and encouraged drivers to obey the law.

Instead of school zone cameras, police will now patrol and enforce speed limits with increased traffic patrols in school zones.

The city says the cameras will remain active through a target end date of March 26th.

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Screven teased the change with a prior post promising a “huge announcement.”

People commenting on the post praised the news.

Drivers in other districts have complained about confusion over similar cameras, receiving tickets outside the times posted.

Police say many drivers misunderstand the signs. They say the posted time shows when the speed limit drops — not when the cameras turn on and off.

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