Jealousy over romantic relationship leads to Clayton County murder conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A Clayton County jury has found a man guilty in a deadly 2022 shooting prosecutors say was fueled by jealousy over a romantic relationship.

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The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Dontavius Carr following a trial that detailed a violent confrontation inside a home on May 2, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Carr shot and killed Arfredrick Magby Jr. in front of two young children and their mother. Evidence presented in court showed the children were inside the home when the shooting happened.

Investigators say the violence did not stop there. After shooting Magby, Carr turned the gun on the children’s mother and two other women inside the home. When the victim’s cousin tried to help, Carr allegedly threatened her with the weapon before running away.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to Samiya Handspike, who said she will never forget hiding in a closet at her friend’s Godby Road home and hearing her cousin screaming to her for help after Carr shot him multiple times.

She said Magby and her friend were in the friend’s bedroom when Carr suddenly appeared.

“I heard loud shots. ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!” Handspike said.

Authorities said Carr remained on the run for more than a year before he was eventually captured.

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During the trial, prosecutors outlined what they described as a pattern of abuse and violence. Evidence of prior incidents between Carr and two of the women in the home was presented to the jury to establish motive.

According to the DA’s office, the killing stemmed from jealousy. Prosecutors said Carr was upset over the mother of his children wanting to pursue a romantic relationship with Magby.

Carr was convicted of:

Malice murder

Two counts of felony murder

Aggravated assault (multiple counts, including family violence)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree

Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

In a statement, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said, “Our deepest hope is that this conviction offers some measure of closure and comfort to the family and loved ones of Mr. Magby Jr., that in seeing the defendant held accountable, they may begin to find peace.”

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