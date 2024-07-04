Crews investigating water main break in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Officials are responding to a water main break near a major Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Watershed confirmed its crews were on scene responding to the main break near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that businesses, homes and apartments in the area could be impacted on Thursday.

As of 6:30 p.m., Atlanta Watershed said the outage is impacting the following apartment complexes:

The Grandview – 3481 Lakeside Dr., NE

AMLI Flatiron – 3480 Lakeside Dr., NE

AMLI Lenox – 3478 Lakeside Dr., NE

The Villa at Buckhead Heights – 3435 Kingsboro Rd., NE

Kingsbury Luxury Apartments – 3443 Kingsboro Road., NE

Triple Team Traffic’s Mark McKay shared a video of the water gushing down the road.

This is right near where the AJC Peachtree Road Race took place just hours earlier.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Watershed and Atlanta Police Department for more information on what’s going on.

The road is currently shut down as crews continue to work on repairs.

