Death investigation underway after woman found in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found dead in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW near W. Lake Avenue NW around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in reference to an unresponsive woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, she was not alert, conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no word about what led up to her death or if it is being treated as suspicious.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say they are continuing their investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thousands of spectators cheer on runners at 55th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

©2024 Cox Media Group