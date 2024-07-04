Fayette County

Man pretended to be metro Atlanta cop to steal from massage parlor

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Man impersonating Tyrone police officer (Tyrone Police Department)

TYRONE, Ga. — The actual Tyrone Police Department are searching for a man pretending to be one of their own.

Police say a man walked into a massage parlor on N. Hwy. 74 just before 5:30 p.m. on June 29 and said he was law enforcement.

They say he pretended to inspect the building and asked for IDs from all of the employees.

During his “search,” he snatched $460 from one of the employees’ wallets and left.

They believe he got away in a white Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.

