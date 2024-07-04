Man pretended to be metro Atlanta cop to steal from massage parlor

TYRONE, Ga. — The actual Tyrone Police Department are searching for a man pretending to be one of their own.
Police say a man walked into a massage parlor on N. Hwy. 74 just before 5:30 p.m. on June 29 and said he was law enforcement.
They say he pretended to inspect the building and asked for IDs from all of the employees.
During his “search,” he snatched $460 from one of the employees’ wallets and left.
They believe he got away in a white Dodge pickup truck.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.
