Police pull GA couple over for tag violation. What they had in the car got them arrested

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after Haralson deputies said they were found with illegal drugs.

On Monday, a little after 2:30 a.m., Haralson County Cpls. Alexander Zeno and Jarrett Chandler executed a traffic stop on a silver car due to a tag violation.

When Zeno walked up to the car, he said he could smell marijuana coming from the car. While searching the vehicle, the officers found meth and marijuana in baggies inside the vehicle.

Authorities said they found the driver, Donna Allen, 65, and passenger Charles Saylor, 60, with more meth and marijuana on them.

Saylor originally gave officials a fake name and learned that he had a failure to appear warrant out of Polk County.

The pair was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Saylor was also charged with giving false information.

