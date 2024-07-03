Lyft driver kidnapped, held at knife-point after picking up man at Georgia hotel

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped his Lyft driver.
Columbus police say Justin Dean Pulley, 46, got picked up in a Lyft at a Sleep Inn & Suites just after 8 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Once he got in the car, police say he kidnapped his female driver.
Police say once he got to his destination, he refused to get out of the car.
WTVM-TV reported that Pulley held the driver at knifepoint.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old dies days after church van, SUV crash in north Georgia
- Man ‘executed’ over parking space at Lenox Square. Shooter gets life in prison without parole
- GA grandmother found dead, covered in blood. Police arrested her 15-year-old grandson
He was eventually arrested and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a statement.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group