Lyft driver kidnapped, held at knife-point after picking up man at Georgia hotel

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped his Lyft driver.

Columbus police say Justin Dean Pulley, 46, got picked up in a Lyft at a Sleep Inn & Suites just after 8 p.m.

Once he got in the car, police say he kidnapped his female driver.

Police say once he got to his destination, he refused to get out of the car.

WTVM-TV reported that Pulley held the driver at knifepoint.

He was eventually arrested and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a statement.

