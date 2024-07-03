15-year-old dies days after church van, SUV crash in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia teenager who was put on life support after a church van crash has died.

The Habersham County Coroner’s Office confirmed 15-year-old Theodore “Teddy” Bone died on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. off Ga. 365 at Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway. Deputies said a church van and SUV crashed into each other at the intersection.

Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Bone was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Three other people in the van were also treated for injuries.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe set up for Teddy, who is the youngest of 10 children, and his family.

Friends said Teddy was known for having “passion for life, his love for God and his unwavering loyalty to his friends.” The 15-year-old dreamed of playing college basketball.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

You can click here to donate to the Bone family.

