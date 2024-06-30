Multiple people injured after church van and SUV collide in Habersham

HABERSHAM — A church van was involved in a wreck which left multiple people injured.

Habersham County started receiving calls at 1:37 p.m. Saturday of a multiple-injury wreck on Georgia 365 at Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A police officer arrived and confirmed that there was a wreck involving a church van and an SUV on the southbound lanes of Ga. 365 at the intersection.

One victim from the church van was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Another from the van was airlifted from the scene to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another victim was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, as was the driver of the SUV.

Three other occupants in the van also were taken by private vehicles for treatment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Running from RCSO will land you in jail:’ Suspect lead deputies on chase along I-20

©2024 Cox Media Group