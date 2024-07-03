GA grandmother found dead, covered in blood. Police arrested her 15-year-old grandson

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old faces murder charges after police found his grandmother dead inside her home in south Georgia.

Police said they found 52-year-old Nita Ann Luke dead inside her home off Jackson Drive on Saturday. Police found Luke’s body covered in blood “with obvious signs of trauma.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area and found Luke’s 15-year-old grandson walking back and forth in front of the house.

Police took him into custody and found evidence they say connected him to his grandmother’s death.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes that I have seen,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “I am extremely proud of the teamwork between our first officers on the scene, deputies, detectives, and crime scene personnel, working quickly to identify the offender and taking him into custody. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Luke, as they move forward in trying to understand why this unnecessary act of violence occurred.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives charged the 15-year-old with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

His name has not been released.

Police said more charges are possible.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Cobb police investigating child’s death after being in car for ‘extended period of time’

©2024 Cox Media Group