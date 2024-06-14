Creditors urging Rudy Giuliani to sell his homes ‘as soon as possible,’ and ‘stop wasting funds’

ATLANTA — As bankruptcy attorneys continued to push to have a trustee appointed to oversee former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s finances, they are now urging him to sell his New York and Florida condos “as soon as possible.”

In a court filing on Thursday, the creditors said they “have been asking the debtor (Giuliani) to sell his New York City apartment and Florida condominium for months … The Committee was crystal clear … that the debtor should sell his non-exempt assets, like his Florida condominium, as soon as possible and stop wasting funds and resources on assets that he cannot keep.”

“The debtor’s delay and refusal to sell his multimillion-dollar homes should not be applauded, regardless of how any related upkeep expenses are paid,” the document said.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to oversee Guiliani’s finances because they claim he is hiding his spending and income from them.

As we reported earlier this week, court documents have shown that Giuliani has spent more than $200,000 since filing for bankruptcy about six months ago.

Currently, Giuliani is living off of income that he is making from speaking events, personal services, his podcast, and his line of coffee called “Rudy Coffee.”

In Thursday’s filing, which continues to urge the court to appoint that trustee, the creditors say Giuliani continues to claim that he is, “‘working on improving his compliance with administrative guidelines” while acknowledging his failure to comply with statutory reporting requirements.”

“As well know all too well from the debtor’s prepetition conduct and conduct in this bankruptcy case, just because the debtor says something does not make it true,” the document goes on to say.

A hearing in the case is currently scheduled for June 17.

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million judgement awarded to Fulton County election workers The mother and daughter volunteered to count votes at Atlanta's State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election.

