Draft agreement says Rudy Giuliani can never defame Fulton election workers ever again

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani can never again publicly accuse two Fulton County election workers of voter tampering in the 2020 election ever again, according to court documents filed in federal court on Tuesday.

A draft agreement said Giuliani would be “permanently enjoined from publishing, causing others to publish, and/or assisting in others’ publication of any statements that suggest that Plaintiffs, whether mentioned directly, indirectly or by implication, engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 presidential election.”

In December, a unanimous jury in Washington, D.C. awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss damages for defamation and emotional distress.

The mother and daughter volunteered to count votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani accused the two of mass voter fraud. Both Freeman and Moss said they received death threats.

A judge made a default judgment that Giuliani did defame Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani vowed to appeal the verdict, saying the “absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding.”

But the judge in the case ruled against Giuliani’s appeal.

After the jury’s decision in December, Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy the next day. He claimed he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt, according to his bankruptcy petition.

The agreement still must be approved by Judge Beryl Howell. It also includes a stipulation that Freeman and Moss must drop a second lawsuit against Giuliani because he continued to make false statements about the women.

This comes as Giuliani and 10 others were charged in Arizona for trying to overturn the 2020 election in that state for former President Donald Trump.

All the defendants plead not guilty.

A judge ordered Giuliani to post a $10,000 bond and appear in the state within 30 days for booking procedures after authorities spent weeks trying to serve him with a court summons.

Officials served him Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his 80th birthday party after tracking him to the location based on his podcasts

Giuliani still faces several charges here in Georgia. There is still no word yet on when that case will go to trial.

