Creditors ask for trustee to oversee Rudy Giuliani’s spending amid accusations he’s hiding money

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani’s creditors are asking a bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to oversee his finances because they claim he is hiding his spending and income from them.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

In a court filing Wednesday, Rachel Biblo Block, an attorney with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer, who represents Giuliani’s creditors, attached an email in which she said she had “significant questions regarding the Debtor’s disclosures and spending, including with respect to his Amazon and Apple purchases.”

“The troubling quantity of similar Amazon and Apple transactions, which were only disclosed after the Committee requested supporting documentation for the Debtor’s January operating report. Clearly this pattern of spending persists,” the email continued.

Biblo Block also requested an “item by item supporting detail” for his Amazon and Apple transactions be sent to her office by May 13.

She asked for an “immediate” trustee to be appointed over Giuliani’s finances to avoid any impropriety, according to the court documents.

Also attached in the filing was a signed contract from Giuliani for “Rudy Coffee.” The contract was with a company called Burke Brands that would “assist with developing marketing materials,” and Giuliani would be “entitled to 80% of net profit of each sale.”

