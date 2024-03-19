Creditors looking to seize Rudy Giuliani’s Florida condo, court records show

ATLANTA — As Rudy Giuliani faces the backlash from promoting lies about Fulton County election workers, Channel 2 Action News has learned that creditors are now going after his Florida condo.

Shortly after a jury said Giuliani must pay $148 million to Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, he filed for bankruptcy.

The mother and daughter volunteered to count votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani accused the two of mass voter fraud.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt, including the $148 million judgment for Freeman and Moss.

In court documents filed on Friday, creditors are now targeting Giuliani’s $3.5 million Florida condo to recoup some of his significant debt.

Giuliani’s New York home currently remains protected because it is his primary residence. The documents show Giuliani spends “approximately 20-30% of his time in Florida” and said the Florida residence must be sold.

In his bankruptcy filing, Giuliani also lists as potentially owing money to Hunter Biden along with Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic.

All of them have pending lawsuits against him.

A hearing over selling the condo has been scheduled for next month.

On top of the civil judgment handed down against him, Giuliani is also facing criminal charges in the Georgia election interference case here in Fulton County.

