Rudy Giuliani lists $148M judgement as part of reason he has filed for bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday, just days after a jury awarded two former Fulton County poll workers nearly $150 million in their lawsuit against him.

He lists that judgment as the main reason for that filing.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss claimed Giuliani defamed them by falsely accusing them of voter fraud following the 2020 election in Georgia.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Giuliani to begin making payments to Freeman and Moss in the judgment.

The bankruptcy filing could buy him some time while he appeals that decision.

In the filings, Giuliani said he has less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt, including the $148 million judgment for Freeman and Moss.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot caught up with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at Welcome All Park on Thursday for her annual toy drive for needy children.

She said she’s glad Freeman and Moss won their lawsuit.

“Those are two beautiful human beings. Really, really beautiful human beings. If you have older people in your life, you know so many of them so often will take their time and be election workers. No one should suffer abuse,” Willis said.

Willis said her criminal case against Giuliani and the other election interference defendants is moving forward.

“I’m happy that they got a civil verdict, but I’m a criminal prosecutor, so I’m interested in criminal violations of the law and prosecuting them,” Willis said.

In his bankruptcy filing, Giuliani also lists as potentially owing money to Hunter Biden along with Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic.

All of them have pending lawsuits against him.

