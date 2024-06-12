Despite bankruptcy filing, documents show Rudy Guiliani spent over $200,000 in last 6 months

ATLANTA — Georgia election interference defendant and former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani has spent more than $200,000 in the last six months.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to oversee Guiliani’s finances because they claim he is hiding his spending and income from them.

In previous court filings, attorneys said they had “significant questions regarding the Debtor’s disclosures and spending, including with respect to his Amazon and Apple purchases.”

According to documents filed on Monday, Giuliani has spent $206,000 since filing for bankruptcy.

“He used the funds to pay expenses over the past six months related to his business Giuliani Communications, his apartments in New York and Florida, a $150 yacht club fee, and care expenses of his ex-wife’s mother, his counsel stated in a Monday objection to a trustee appointment motion,” Bloomberg reported.

Currently, Giuliani is living off of income that he is making from speaking events, personal services, his podcast, and his line of coffee called “Rudy Coffee.”

“His goal is to generate enough income from his personal services to cover his expenses,” Giuliani’s lawyer Gary Fischoff said, according to Bloomberg. “He is working hard to reach that goal.”

Giuliani may also be suffering from 911 lung disease, the court documents said. A doctor told Giuliani to investigate the possibility that he is suffering from symptoms of the disease, Fischoff said.

A hearing in the case is currently scheduled for June 17.

