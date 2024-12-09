Clark’s Christmas Kids spreading joy to families this holiday season

ATLANTA — Clark’s Christmas Kids is back in action this holiday season. They are working to make sure foster kids throughout Georgia wake up with gifts on Christmas day. And dozens were on hand to get the gifts collected Sunday morning.

At the Walmart on Mansell Road, the lines were long full of people with gifts to give back Sunday. Including the Vonholt family, who were there for their first year.

“So, for my kid I got action figures, I got a helmet, and I got a scooter,” said Kayla Vonholt. “I got him hot wheel cars and I also got him a remote control car,” added Blake Vonholt.

The Jarrett family is back for a third year.

“It’s important for us to show our boys though that we’re fortunate so when you’re fortunate you should want to share that with other people,” said mom Valeria Jarrett.

“Everyone should have that feeling on Christmas morning to wake up to gifts and stuff,” said Valerie’s son Jarrett.

The many families were there for Clark’s Christmas Kids. It is an event started that 34 years ago to get gifts to children in Georgia who might go without.

“There’s 11,000 foster kids in the state of Georgia and we will provide gifts for about 7700 this year out of our facility alone,” said President of St. Vincent de Paul Denise Fisher.

Clark’s Christmas Kids is a massive effort that includes people donating, but also volunteers. And St. Vincent de Paul who makes sure the gifts get into the hands of children.

“I’m in awe of all of the volunteers who come every year,” said Clark Howard.

For the shoppers, they are finding joy in being Santa’s or in this case Clark’s helpers.

“It’s just, it’s really heartwarming,” said Megan Vonholt.

You can still lend a hand by donating online or in person. The next event will be Saturday in Duluth from 9am- noon. And Sunday at the Cobb Parkway Location by the Big Chicken in Marietta from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

