2 rescued after plane went down near Georgia coast, U.S. Coast Guard says

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two people aboard a small plane went down in a marsh on the Little Black River in coastal Georgia at Savannah on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials say they received a notification at 4:08 p.m., from the Savannah Airport Air Traffic Control Center requesting support for a downed aircraft.

“After arriving on the scene, we quickly located and deployed our rescue swimmer to the downed aircraft to assess the pilot’s condition,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jon Sapundjieff, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircraft commander. “I appreciate the assistance from the tower controller and the airport crash crew at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport for making this case go smoothly.”

Officials say a Chatham County Fire Department boat crew also responded to the scene.

The plane is a Piper PA-28-181, registered to Averett University based in Danville, Virginia, according to the FAA website.

The plane was built in 2019 and has a certificate expiration date of Dec. 31, 2029, according to the FAA.

