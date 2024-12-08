Alert about fraudulent package leads GA deputies to discover crooked credit card operation

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested in connection to a fraudulent credit operation.

On Tuesday, Monroe County investigators were notified about a package fraudulently purchased using a Monroe County resident’s personal information.

Officials said the package was being delivered to an address on Victorian Boulevard in Forsyth, GA.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies search the home.

Authorities said once inside, they discovered a stolen gun, marijuana, 30 credit cards with different victims’ information, and a card reader used to rewrite the information on the cards.

Deputies arrested Zyaire Small and charged him with theft by receiving and possession of marijuana. More charges are expected for the fraudulent credit card operation.

He is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Sgt. Robins at 478-994-7043, ext. 240. You can also contact the sheriff’s office through Facebook, Instagram, or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office app, where you may remain anonymous.

