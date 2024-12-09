Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — We are hearing from neighbors after five people were found dead, at a DeKalb County apartment complex, including two young children.

“I was out with my friends, and I just saw it like it was taped out, so I got kind of nervous,” neighbor Analyssa Rivera told Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin.

Police tape and emergency lights getting the attention of neighbors here at the Vineyards at Flat Shoals Apartments.

Christmas lights adorn the exact apartment home where DeKalb County Police found five people dead inside, the youngest being a 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

“It gives me anxiety kind of because like I literally live right next to it and just to think that two kids could lose their life is kind of like traumatizing because I didn’t hear anything,” Rivera said.

Like Rivera, several other neighbors here also said they did not hear any noises in the area at the time.

Investigators tell us they got a call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check.

Once inside along with the two young children they also found the bodies of three adults: a 26-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

Detectives spent five hours documenting the crime scene, however, at the time, they are not confirming any details on the relationships in what they are calling an apparent murder suicide.

While neighbors cannot imagine why so many lives were lost here they say it is children that hits different.

“I have a godson who is four so when I heard that my heart dropped like a one-year-old and a five-year-old is like that is heartbreaking because I could imagine how scared they were you know. Just probably hopeless and cannot even do anything,” Rivera said.

©2024 Cox Media Group