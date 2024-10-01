City buys iconic Mall West End, plans to redevelop it for $450 million

ATLANTA — Atlanta has purchased the iconic Mall West End, the city announced Tuesday.

The city says the 12-acre site will be redeveloped into a mixed-use project featuring affordable housing and a commercial space as part of a $450 million redevelopment.

“This is a long-awaited new era for the West End. This is not just a redevelopment of the Mall West End—this is fulfilling a commitment to a community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Our Administration is dedicated to creating affordable housing and vibrant business spaces that respect and preserve the rich legacy of this historic neighborhood. Together with our partners, we will work to ensure the heart and soul of the West End continues to thrive under our stewardship.”

The mall located on Oak Street, is just blocks away from four Historically Black Universities and has long been a hub for Atlanta’s African-American community.

The redevelopment will feature a grocery store, gym, local boutiques and 900 rental units many of which will be targeted towards students, according to a news release.

“This is the moment the West End community—and all of District 4—have been working towards for years. Thanks to the resilience of legacy residents, business owners and the surrounding communities; and the hard work of our office, Mayor Dickens and his team and so many other partners, we can preserve an authentic cultural experience for future generations of West End and Atlanta residents,” said Councilmember Jason Dozier.

Atlanta Urban Development and the Atlanta Beltline are partnering on the project.

Officials say the redevelopment will take multiple years with the first phase expected to be finished in 2026.

