GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night in Atlanta.
MARTA police requested GBI to investigate the shooting that happened at Oakland Park in Atlanta Oakland City neighborhood.
Channel 2 Action News is awaiting more information from GBI about the shooting.
There is no information about the extent of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
IN OTHER NEWS:
