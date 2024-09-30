Rockdale chemical plant fire: EPA monitoring air quality in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County leaders say multiple tests of air quality have shown no significant concerns, despite complaints about lingering smoke and odor from the Biolab fire in Rockdale County.

“We feel residents of Gwinnett County are safe and secure at this time,” said Gwinnett Fire Chief Fred Cephas. “We have a hazardous materials team who went out and did their own monitoring throughout the county and found no areas of concern.”

The Biolab location is about 30 miles south of Lawrenceville. Concerned residents in the Snellville area started raising concerns Monday morning after smoke moved in to the southern region of Gwinnett County.

Air quality testing from the Gwinnett County Fire Department is ongoing in addition to testing from on-site coordinators with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“You may be able to smell [chlorine] at a level that is below an action level for us,” said Bryan Vasser with the EPA.

Vasser says investigators have been monitoring for chlorine and hydrochloric acid in Rockdale County and beyond.

“We’re seeing very little chlorine or [hydrochloric acid] outside the immediate range of the site itself,” he said.

Vasser says ongoing testing will continue to factor in individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Water tests have also yielded no safety concerns, according to Charlie Roberts with Gwinnett Water Resources.

