Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Biolab has a history of fires at Conyers facility

17,000 people near the Biolab facility have been evacuated

Several schools, county offices and businesses are closed nearby

Fire started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning

Plumes of smoke still seen coming from facility

Roof of building has collapsed along with several walls

Unclear what chemical is still burning

Facility has a history of incidents:

Thousand of people remain evacuated from their homes after a chemical fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway.

The building’s sprinkler system reacted with chemicals inside, sending potentially toxic fumes skyward.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDonald said they were forced to use water to put out the fire while knowing it would cause a continued chemical reaction.

She knows because she’s had to fight fires like this before at the exact same plant.

“I’ve been with the county for 7 years, and this is probably the 3rd event of this magnitude.

Channel 2 Action News was there for the last major incident in 2020 when a similar situation forced Interstate-20 to close for six hours.

A later investigation found the water reacted with a compound used to create pool treatment products and released chlorine gas into the air.

“You can look at it, we don’t know what’s in those clouds,” a passerby said.

While officials would not confirm the source of the fumes, records show smoke from the plant forced similar evacuations in 2004 and Biolabs still specializes in swimming pool and spa water care.

Shelters:

Several shelters have been set up for those people evacuated over the chemical fire:

2484 Bruce St., Lithonia, 30058

218 Scout Road, Covington, 30016

3375 E Fairview Rd SW, Stockbridge,30281

Impacting other communities:

Newton County says the plume of chemicals could shift northwest but as of right now there is no shelter-in-place for that county.

Schools in that county have been canceled for Monday because of the chemical fire.

while we do not yet know how, or to what extent this incident will impact Newton County, out of an abundance of caution for the safety, health, and well-being of all students and staff, we have determined that the best course of action is to close all schools tomorrow, Monday, September 30,” the district said in a statement.

Evacuations and closures:

About 17,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes while the rest of the people living in Rockdale County have been ordered to shelter in place until at least midnight.

The sheriff’s office set up several evacuation sites: JP Carr Gym at 90 Hardin St SW, Scout Camp at 218 Scout Road in Covington and Wolverine Gym at 8134 Geiger Street in Covington.

The Rockdale County District Attorney says that her office and the Rockdale County Courthouse will be closed on Monday because of the fire.

Roads closed include:

Rockdale Industrial

Old Covington to Sigman Rd.

Covington to 2nd St.

Lester Rd. to Sigman Rd.

Farmer Rd. from Sigman Rd. to Rockdale Industrial

Rockbridge from Sigman Rd. to Main St.

Some patients at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital have been moved.

“They have started moving patients to other facilities for precautionary measures as well. They are not closed, they are just taking precautions to move patients to protection. And they are on diversion for anyone that happens to have an emergency or medical emergency. We encourage you to go to a surrounding hospital in another county,” Rockdale County EMA Director Sharon Webb said.

Businesses nearby worry:

The owner of Transmission King, Derrick Gibson, decided to shut down his business and go home Sunday as soon as he saw the flames.

“It’s very scary to see something like that,” Gibson said.

“It’s not healthy, it’s been burning for a minute. It’s not healthy,” said Derrick Wattenberger, who saw the smoke.

Once Gibson arrived at his shop, he quickly realized the smoke was coming from the Biolab located just across the interstate. He made the decision to shut down early.

“Shutting down today. It will stay shut down until they give us the green light that it’s OK. The air quality,” Gibson said.

He was uncertain about the situation as he drove to his shop but took immediate action upon arrival, recognizing the seriousness of the fire and smoke from the lab.

Reaction from Biolab:

Biolab released a statement that read:

“We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia. Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation. As always, the safety of our community remains our top priority.”

