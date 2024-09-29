Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Business owners shut down over fire. ‘I don’t want to inhale it’

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Business owners near Biolab, which caught fire Sunday morning causing evacuations in the area, couldn’t believe what they were seeing throughout the day.

Flames reignited sending thick plumes of black smoke through the north side of the county and triggering business closures.

The owner of Transmission King, Derrick Gibson, decided to shut down his business and go home as soon as he saw the flames.

“It’s very scary to see something like that,” said Gibson.

The smoke was visible for miles, hovering over the north side of Rockdale County.

Drivers passing by noticed another fire at the Biolab and voiced their concerns.

“It’s not healthy, it’s been burning for a minute. It’s not healthy,” said Derrick Wattenberger, who saw the smoke.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene just as flames began peeking through the smoke, turning much of it orange as firefighters battled the blaze.

This prompted Gibson to act fast.

“I’m about to leave, get away from here. I don’t want to inhale it,” Wattenberger said.

Gibson shared his experience upon spotting the smoke while driving.

“I was driving about four miles away, I saw a billow of smoke. I was like, wow, it seems like that’s where our business is,” he said.

Once Gibson arrived at his shop, he quickly realized the smoke was coming from the Biolab located just across the interstate. He made the decision to shut down early.

“Shutting down today. It will stay shut down until they give us the green light that it’s OK. The air quality,” Gibson said.

He was uncertain about the situation as he drove to his shop but took immediate action upon arrival, recognizing the seriousness of the fire and smoke from the lab.

