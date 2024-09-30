Rockdale County

Rockdale County Chemical Fire: County and School closings for Monday

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Smoke billowing from chemical plant fire in Rockdale County (WSB-TV Viewer)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A chemical fire in Rockdale County has caused the closure of several county and city offices, as well as schools nearby.

It all started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when a sprinkler system malfunctioned inside the Biolab facility along Old Covington Highway, which seems to have mixed with a chemical creating a plume. You can see the smoke billowing miles into the sky.

The fire has caused evacuations of people who live nearby and a shelter-in-place was ordered for all county residents until midnight.

Here is a list of closures for Monday:

  • Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes
  • Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office
  • Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Office
  • Rockdale County Administration Building
  • Rockdale County Planning and Development Department
  • Rockdale County Stormwater Department
  • Rockdale County Water Resources (RWR)
  • Rockdale County Extension Services
  • Rockdale County Elections Office
  • Rockdale County Senior Services
  • Rockdale County Animal Services
  • Newton County Schools and offices
  • Newton County government offices, however, the Newton County Judicial Center will remain open.
  • Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton and Rockdale campuses will be closed until further notice.
  • Rockdale County Schools are off this week, with 12-hour staff to work remotely.

