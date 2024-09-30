Rockdale County Chemical Fire: County and School closings for Monday

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A chemical fire in Rockdale County has caused the closure of several county and city offices, as well as schools nearby.
It all started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when a sprinkler system malfunctioned inside the Biolab facility along Old Covington Highway, which seems to have mixed with a chemical creating a plume. You can see the smoke billowing miles into the sky.
The fire has caused evacuations of people who live nearby and a shelter-in-place was ordered for all county residents until midnight.
RELATED STORIES:
- ROCKDALE COUNTY CHEMICAL FIRE: I-20 closed, 17,000 in evacuation zone, residents to shelter in place
- Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Business owners shut down over fire. ‘I don’t want to inhale it’
- Rockdale County chemical fire: Newton Co. Schools closed Monday due to potential Biolab impact
- PHOTOS: Rockdale County chemical plant burns for hours
Here is a list of closures for Monday:
- Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes
- Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office
- Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Office
- Rockdale County Administration Building
- Rockdale County Planning and Development Department
- Rockdale County Stormwater Department
- Rockdale County Water Resources (RWR)
- Rockdale County Extension Services
- Rockdale County Elections Office
- Rockdale County Senior Services
- Rockdale County Animal Services
- Newton County Schools and offices
- Newton County government offices, however, the Newton County Judicial Center will remain open.
- Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton and Rockdale campuses will be closed until further notice.
- Rockdale County Schools are off this week, with 12-hour staff to work remotely.
RELATED NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group