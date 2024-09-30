Rockdale County chemical plant fire: Neighbors in other counties report strong chlorine smell

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — People in multiple counties are now reporting a chlorine smell and smoke spreading after a chemical plant fire in Rockdale County.

A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway. Rockdale County remains under a shelter-in-place order.

The fire is out, but a thick plume of smoke can still be seen over 24 hours later. It’s not just Rockdale County that is feeling its effects.

Channel 2 Action News viewers in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have reported a strong chlorine odor.

“We are investigating the numerous reports of a haze and strong chemical smell across Fulton County. We are investigating and will pass along any and all information we receive. If you have concerns, STAY INSIDE, CLOSE windows and doors, TURN OFF A/C & other ventilation system,” Atlanta-Fulton County EMA said in a statement.

Gwinnett County officials also put out a statement Monday morning letting residents know they are monitoring the situation.

“We’ve received calls from residents in parts of the county reporting haze and a chemical smell believed to be related to the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County. A low-pressure system has pushed fog into the area, and a lack of wind is causing the smell to linger. The smell should dissipate in a couple of hours as the wind direction shifts,” the statement read.

