Hurricane Helene: President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 11 GA counties

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for 11 Georgia counties in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The declaration allows people who live in the following counties to receive federal assistance: Appling, Brooks, Coffee, Columbia, Jefferson, Liberty, Lowndes, Pierce, Richmond, Tattnall, and Toombs.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Biden both said they spoke on Sunday regarding the federal response. Kemp along with Georgia Congressional members sent a formal request to Biden asking for dozens of counties to be covered.

The White House says Biden will visit North Carolina on Wednesday with trips to Georgia and Florida planned at a later date.

Helene made landfall last Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and quickly moved through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

At least 130 deaths, including 25 in Georgia, have been reported with hundreds of people still missing across the Southeast.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEMA RELIEF

People can apply in four ways:

Online by visiting disasterassistance.gov,

Calling 1-800-621-3362

On the FEMA App

Via disaster recovery centers

